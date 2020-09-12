Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 266.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 887,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Suncor Energy worth $20,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911,358 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,975,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $859,444,000 after buying an additional 20,527,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Suncor Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,656,000 after buying an additional 3,701,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,082 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of SU opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.63 and a beta of 1.40. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

