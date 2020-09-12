T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,943 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 34.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Shares of TMUS opened at $111.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $119.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

