TD Securities Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$32.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.72.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.57. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.77%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

