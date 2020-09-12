TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

