Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $136.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.