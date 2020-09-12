The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69,433 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.15% of The Western Union worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in The Western Union by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 19,924,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $430,760,000 after buying an additional 191,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The Western Union stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

