ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €10.00 by Credit Suisse Group

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.38 ($9.85).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.27. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.