Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 635.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,527,000 after buying an additional 315,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after acquiring an additional 155,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average is $117.05. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $155.56.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.