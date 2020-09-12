Traders Buy High Volume of Celanese Put Options (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 722 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,124% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

NYSE:CE opened at $106.58 on Friday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,288,000 after buying an additional 561,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celanese by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,200 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Celanese by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,886,000 after purchasing an additional 548,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celanese by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 390,262 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Celanese by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

