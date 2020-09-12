TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of TransUnion worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 527,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 90,642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in TransUnion by 1,860.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $6,271,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 41.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $85.09 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $267,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,640.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,300. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.