TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Rating Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was downgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPRKY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised TRAVIS PERKINS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TRAVIS PERKINS/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $16.87 on Thursday. TRAVIS PERKINS/S has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

