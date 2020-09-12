Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCX. Zacks Investment Research cut Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

TCX stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Tucows has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $741.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $82.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.30 million.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $123,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,529,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tucows by 41.7% during the first quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 447,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,716 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the second quarter worth $1,611,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tucows by 38.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 91,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,404 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tucows by 34.8% during the second quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tucows by 199.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

