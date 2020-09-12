Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) versus Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Critical Contrast

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) and Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tyme Technologies and Endo International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Endo International 2 1 4 0 2.29

Tyme Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 869.39%. Endo International has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Tyme Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tyme Technologies is more favorable than Endo International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tyme Technologies and Endo International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies N/A N/A -$22.00 million ($0.17) -5.76 Endo International $2.91 billion 0.22 -$422.64 million $2.38 1.18

Tyme Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endo International. Tyme Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Tyme Technologies has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endo International has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tyme Technologies and Endo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies N/A -217.29% -114.20% Endo International -5.25% -91.41% 7.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Tyme Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Endo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Tyme Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Endo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Endo International beats Tyme Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals. The U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment offers solid oral extended-release, solid oral immediate-release, abuse-deterrent products, liquids, semi-solids, patches, powders, ophthalmics, sprays, and sterile injectables, as well as products for the pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, women's health, and cardiovascular disease markets. The U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides XIAFLEX for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's diseases; SUPPRELIN LA for central precocious puberty treatment; TESTOPEL, a long-acting implantable pellet for the treatment of central precocious puberty; NASCOBAL, a nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; and AVEED for the treatment of hypogonadism. This segment also offers pain management products, such as PERCOCET, VOLTAREN Gel, and LIDODERM; TESTIM Gel for the treatment of endogenous testosterone; and FORTESTA Gel for hypogonadism treatment. The International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas comprising attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, women's health, and oncology. It sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics directly to specialty physicians, retailers, clinics, government agencies, doctors, retail and specialty pharmacies, and specialty distributors, as well as through wholesale drug distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

