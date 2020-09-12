U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

