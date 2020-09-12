UBS Group Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) a €9.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.16 ($14.31).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a fifty-two week high of €9.08 ($10.68).

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.