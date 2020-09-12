UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €22.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.08 ($37.74).

EPA RNO opened at €24.46 ($28.78) on Wednesday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.75 and a 200-day moving average of €21.49.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

