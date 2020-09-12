UBS Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 93 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 93 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 91.80.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

