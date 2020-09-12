UBS Group Downgrades COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to Sell

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Main First Bank raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. COVESTRO AG/S has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. COVESTRO AG/S had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that COVESTRO AG/S will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

