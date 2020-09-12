United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $43.00

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UAL. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. United Continental has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Continental will post -24.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726,268 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,491 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,848,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Continental by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in United Continental by 519.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 496,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 416,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

