ValuEngine Downgrades Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) to Buy

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

NYSE GEL opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.54.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($2.71). Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 24.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

