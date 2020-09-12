ValuEngine Upgrades Chemours (NYSE:CC) to Hold

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

NYSE:CC opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. Chemours has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.46.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,775,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,147,000 after buying an additional 277,042 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in Chemours by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 10,821,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,112,000 after buying an additional 739,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemours by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,023,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chemours by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after buying an additional 95,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,608,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

