ValuEngine Upgrades Medifast (NYSE:MED) to “Hold”

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MED. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

NYSE MED opened at $177.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.13. Medifast has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $184.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medifast will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 31.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 73.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 128,845 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 103.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

