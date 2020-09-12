ValuEngine Upgrades Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) to “Hold”

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RUSHB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of RUSHB opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

