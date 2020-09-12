Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,544 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,852,000 after acquiring an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,660,000 after acquiring an additional 230,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,763,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,924,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,616,000 after buying an additional 187,292 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06.

