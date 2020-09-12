Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

