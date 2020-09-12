Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 277,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,498. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

