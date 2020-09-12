Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $306.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

