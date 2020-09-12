Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 97,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,083.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 144,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.