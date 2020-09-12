Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,152,000 after purchasing an additional 807,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,072,000 after acquiring an additional 265,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $88.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.