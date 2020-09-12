VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $723.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 310,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,519 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 70.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 193.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 312,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.