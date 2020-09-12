Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT Raised to $64.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VRNT. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $50.07 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares in the company, valued at $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 409,072 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 851,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147,247 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 663,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

