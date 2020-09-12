Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.31, but opened at $53.10. Verint Systems shares last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 24,020 shares traded.

The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,636 shares in the company, valued at $31,918,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,576 shares of company stock worth $67,733. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

