Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Victrex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

VTXPF opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Victrex has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

