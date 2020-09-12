Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Viewray has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $429.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viewray during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viewray during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Viewray during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Viewray by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viewray during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

