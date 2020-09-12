Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of VFF opened at C$7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.06 million and a PE ratio of -102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of C$3.01 and a 52-week high of C$15.68.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

