Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €175.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €161.50 ($190.00).

ETR VOW3 opened at €149.84 ($176.28) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €131.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

