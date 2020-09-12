Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Cut by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $27,510,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after acquiring an additional 883,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus raised their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.