Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,320 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,933 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,272,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,255,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,666,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,623,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,335,000 after acquiring an additional 321,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after acquiring an additional 886,435 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $653,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,940. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.