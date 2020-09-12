Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,360 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,318,000 after buying an additional 1,511,672 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after buying an additional 1,117,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after buying an additional 1,029,039 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock worth $17,322,864. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,803.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.42. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

