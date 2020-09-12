Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 2,282 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Shares of ROP opened at $399.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.26. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

