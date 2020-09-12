Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 4,615 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

NYSE LIN opened at $250.17 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $260.49. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.14.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

