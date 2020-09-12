Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Synopsys by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Synopsys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 23,297 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,150,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total transaction of $2,041,636.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,434.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 315,614 shares of company stock valued at $66,080,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $200.24 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.68.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

