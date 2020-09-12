Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 260,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 171,972 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 564.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 43,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

NYSE LB opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

