Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 157,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 92.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 52.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $195.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.98. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $105.47 and a 52 week high of $207.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

