Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 1,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $391.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.30. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $431.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

