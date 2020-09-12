Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Allstate by 31.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,821,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Allstate by 9.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

