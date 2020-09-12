Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 483.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total transaction of $1,048,400.00. Also, Director Richard L. Federico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $421,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,287. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $394.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.10.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

