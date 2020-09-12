Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10,095.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $42,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after purchasing an additional 772,245 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.76. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $202.68.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.