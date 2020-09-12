Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,566 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 410,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 50.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. BofA Securities lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

