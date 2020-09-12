Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 10,821 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 277.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $111.58 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.05.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.